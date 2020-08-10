Norma Ramsey
Muncie - Norma Jean Ramsey, 82, Muncie, passed away Friday, August 8, 2020. She was born April 14, 1938 in McCreary County, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Reed and Lora Marie Hines.
She is survived by two daughters, Deneia Trego, (husband-Dale); Sherry Anderson, (husband-Randy); son-in-law, Scott Delk; seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Glen Ramsey; and her daughter, Teresa Delk.
Services will be held at Parson Mortuary at 1:00 on Saturday, August 15, 2020 with Pastor Dale Trego officiating. Burial will follow in Elm Ridge Cemetery.
Calling will be at the mortuary from 12:00 noon on Saturday until the time of service.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.parsonmortuary.com
.