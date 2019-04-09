|
|
Norma Schlenker
Farmland, IN - Norma J. Schlenker, 94, of Farmland, IN passed away Friday evening, April 5, 2019, after a short stay at Parker Healthcare of Parker City, IN. She was born December 22, 1924 in Eaton, IN the daughter of Otis and Letitia (Garrard) Robbins. She was a graduate of Eaton High School.
Norma was a homemaker. She was a member of Farmland United Methodist Church and Farmland United Methodist Women. She was a member of Farmland Bunco Club.
She leaves to cherish her memory her son, Jack Schlenker of Parker City, IN; her two daughters, Nancy Shultz of Fishers, IN and Cynthia Morrow of Parker City, IN; her grandson, Larry Schlenker, that she and her husband raised; other grandchildren, Rex, Andrea, Michelle, Greg, Steve, Evan, Amy, Adam, Eric and Brad; and 28 great grandchildren; six great-great grandchildren; and two sisters-in-law, Carolyn Mueller of Gaston, IN and Sandy Robbins of Albany, IN. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Darrell; her son, Fred; and her brother, Dennis Robbins.
A service to celebrate Norma's life will be 3:00 p.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Wilson Shook Funeral Home, Thornburg Memorial Chapel of Parker City, IN. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery of Maxville, IN. Family and friends may gather to share and remember from 1:00 p.m. to service time on Saturday, at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Farmland United Methodist Church or Monroe Central After School Tutoring c/o Farmland United Methodist Church, 400 N. Morris St. Farmland, IN 47340. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wilsonshookfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Star Press on Apr. 9, 2019