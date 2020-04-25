|
|
It is with great sadness that the family of Normajean Reavis, (91), announces her passing on April 21, 2020. She was originally from Muncie, Indiana and more recently resided in Greenwood, Indiana. She was born in Delaware County on March 2,1929 to Ethel and Norman Qualkinbush. She graduated from Cowan High School in 1947. She attended Earlham College, Richmond, Indiana. She worked at Merchants Trust Company, the Applegate Advertising Agency and in the Political Science Department of Ball State University. Upon retirement she thoroughly enjoyed being a wife, homemaker and grandmother.
She was a member of Eden Church. She also belonged to The Humane Society of the United States. Her favorite charity was .
Survivors include her husband of 68 years, Jesse Paul Reavis, her daughter, Kathleen Corbin (husband, Robin), Whiteland, Indiana; her son, J. Phil Reavis (wife, Michelle) Indianapolis; and grandchildren Lieutenant Ryan Corbin, Meridian Mississippi; Travis Corbin, Whiteland, Indiana; Olivia Reavis, Indianapolis, Indiana; Caroline Reavis, Indianapolis, Indiana; step grandchildren Dylan Clark, Indianapolis, Indiana and Aaron Clark, Indianapolis, Indiana. She is also survived by four nieces, Sue Mclnturf (husband, Robert), New Richmond, Ohio; Jane Souders, Aurora, Colorado; Connie Thomas, Wellington, Florida, and Carol Hunter Craven (husband, John Dale) Austin, Texas. Additionally, a grandniece and four grandnephews plus two great grandnephews and three great grandnieces.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Altabell Reavis Warren Sprague, two brothers-in- law, Robert Reavis and Gene Reed and two sisters-in-law Elizabeth Reavis and Dorothy Reed.
With concerns regarding the present necessity of social distancing services were private. Burial was at Gardens of Memory. Memorials, if desired, may be made to Eden Church, 11205 SR 3, Muncie IN 47303 or to the organization of the donors choice.
Arrangements entrusted to Jessen Funeral Home-Whiteland-Chapel
Published in The Star Press from Apr. 25 to Apr. 27, 2020