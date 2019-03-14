Services
Keplinger Funeral Home
509 N High St
Hartford City, IN 47348
(765) 348-0610
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Keplinger Funeral Home
509 N High St
Hartford City, IN 47348
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
7:00 PM
Keplinger Funeral Home
509 N High St
Hartford City, IN 47348
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Norman Delporte
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norman Edmond "Butch" Delporte


1948 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Norman Edmond "Butch" Delporte Obituary
Norman Edmond "Butch" Delporte

Muncie - Norman Edmond Delporte "Butch", 70, passed away at 5:30 p.m .Sunday, March 10, 2019 at Waters Edge Village in Muncie.

He was born in Hartford City on April 19, 1948 to Norman H. Delporte and Margaret B. (Wunderlin) Delporte. His parents preceded him in death.

Norman was a self-employed tree trimmer for "Butch's Tree Service". His motto for his company was "Big or Small-We Do it All". He enjoyed fishing, pool and the playing the lottery. He loved being outside and planting his garden each year.

He will be sadly missed by his children, Tia K. (husband, Stephen "Steve") Kirk of Georgia, Michelle L. Delporte (companion, Stephen Blair) of Muncie, Ron H. (wife, Karen) Delporte of Utah, Autumn R. Wert of Selma, Phillip E. Delporte of Muncie and Daniel C. (companion, Lacey) Delporte of Florida; 8 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild; brother, Richard "Dick" Delporte of Hartford City; special friend, Anita Wert of Muncie.

Funeral service will be at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Keplinger Funeral Home, 509 N. High St. Hartford City with Pastor Troy Kaufman officiating and visitation being from 3 to 7 Saturday. Norman will be cremated.

Memorials may be made to Little Red Door, 2311 West Jackson St. Muncie, IN 47303

Online condolences may be sent to www.keplingerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Star Press on Mar. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now