Norman W. Smith
Oakville - Norman W. Smith, 81, of Oakville, passed away Thursday evening, July 25, 2019 at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital following an extended illness.
Norman was born June 5, 1938 in Blountsville to the late William Clayton and Clara Smith. He attended Cowan High School and graduated in Santa Rosa California. He went on to earn his degree in Design Engineering in Cincinnati. Norman worked as a Tool and Die maker at General Motors in Marion for 15 Years, retiring in 2000. Norman attended Luray Nazarene Church. He was a member of the UAW Local 977, UAW Bass Fishermen; and was past president of the Delaware County Bow Hunters Association. Norman enjoyed hunting, fishing, and old cars.
Norman is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Melba Smith; two children, Jenice Rankin of Wabash and Clayton Smith (wife Amanda) of Muncie; six grandchildren, Ryan Swingley (girlfriend Tiffany) of Wabash, Joey Rankin (wife Brenna) of Fishers, Tyler Rankin of Wabash, and Michael, Alexander, and Gabriel Smith all of Muncie; and several nieces and nephews.
Norman was preceded in death by four siblings, Ethel Bell, Howard Smith, Bob Smith, Don Smith, and Curt Smith; a grandson, Christopher Rankin; and an infant son, Cutis Wesley Smith.
A funeral Service to celebrate Norman's life will be held at 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Gant Funeral Homes - Yorktown Chapel, 2215 S. Broadway St., Yorktown, IN 47396. Pastor Tim Smith will officiate. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery at Springport.
Friends and family may gather to share and remember from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM Monday, July 29, 2019 at Gant Funeral Homes - Yorktown Chapel.
Memorial contributions may be given to Riley Hospital for Children, 705 Riley Hospital Dr., Indianapolis, IN 46202.
Published in The Star Press on July 28, 2019