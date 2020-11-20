1/1
Obie Lee Black
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Obie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Obie Lee Black

Muncie - Obie Lee Black, 95, of Muncie, passed away on Saturday, November 14, 2020. He was born on September 3, 1925 in Besty, Kentucky to the late Ephram M. and Jenima J. (Alexander) Black.

Obie was an Inspector at GM for over 50 years. He married the love of his life, Estella E. Black on April 22, 1950. He enjoyed music of all types and was a singer, guitar player, and songwriter for Leon Black and The Black Jacks and Rhythm Rangers. He had also been a Way of the Cross Singer and a member of UAW. Obie and Stella, The Capper Cutters, were often featured on WLB'Cs Channel 49.

Obie is survived by his daughter, Sheila Miller (James) of Muncie and several nieces and nephews.

Obie was preceded in death by his parents, Ephram M. and Jenima J. (Alexander) Black; wife, Estella E. Black; three brothers; and two sisters.

Due to COVID, Graveside Services will be held on Monday, November 23, 2020 in Gardens of Memory Cemetery, Muncie at 2:00 pm, officiated by Reverend Jerry Blevins. Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society. Visit https://www.cancer.org/ online for more information. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.gardenviewandgardensofmemory.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Press from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Garden View Funeral Home
10501 North State Road 3
Muncie, IN 47303
765-284-1920
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Garden View Funeral Home Gardens of Memory Cemetery

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved