Obie Lee Black
Muncie - Obie Lee Black, 95, of Muncie, passed away on Saturday, November 14, 2020. He was born on September 3, 1925 in Besty, Kentucky to the late Ephram M. and Jenima J. (Alexander) Black.
Obie was an Inspector at GM for over 50 years. He married the love of his life, Estella E. Black on April 22, 1950. He enjoyed music of all types and was a singer, guitar player, and songwriter for Leon Black and The Black Jacks and Rhythm Rangers. He had also been a Way of the Cross Singer and a member of UAW. Obie and Stella, The Capper Cutters, were often featured on WLB'Cs Channel 49.
Obie is survived by his daughter, Sheila Miller (James) of Muncie and several nieces and nephews.
Obie was preceded in death by his parents, Ephram M. and Jenima J. (Alexander) Black; wife, Estella E. Black; three brothers; and two sisters.
Due to COVID, Graveside Services will be held on Monday, November 23, 2020 in Gardens of Memory Cemetery, Muncie at 2:00 pm, officiated by Reverend Jerry Blevins. Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
