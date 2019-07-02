|
|
Ogal Claspell
Muncie - Ogal Burdett Claspell, age 80, passed away on June 26th at home in Muncie Indiana.
He was born in Jackson County, AL. His family moved to Muncie, IN when he was three years old. Throughout his school days he was active in his church and sports, playing football and wrestling. Upon graduation from Royerton High School, Ogal enlisted in the Air Force. His first assignment was as a radar tech in Zaragoza, Spain. Recognizing his aptitude and work ethic, the Air Force covered the cost of his education. He earned a Bachelor of Science from Arizona State University and a Masters from the Air Force Institute of Technology, both in electrical engineering. While in the Air Force he worked on the F-15 Eagle and the Tomahawk cruise missile. After 23 years he retired as a Major. His civilian career in the defense industry lasted a total of 22 years, including time as a division manager at SAIC.
Ogal was a life-long member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. He had a deep and abiding faith. Over the course of his life he volunteered many hours, including serving as Bishop for few years in White Plains, MD.
He married his high school sweetheart in 1959 and enjoyed their date nights throughout his life. He also enjoyed being with his family, gardening and caring for their yard, watching and collecting movies, singing in the choir, and light-hearted jokes. He was a wise and kind man, and will be deeply missed by those who love him.
He is survived by his wife of sixty years, Janet; his children and their spouses Ogal, Jr. (Dana); Neal, Sheryl Hartman (Dale), Gail, Janel Bitgood (Mike), his grandchildren Devan (Temah), Jordan (Natalie), Lauren Willis (Loren), Miles (Linette), Leah, Andrew (Jacqueline), Cameo Howe (Ian), Jamie Cheng (Steven), Glenn Hartman, Mark Hartman, Rachel Hartman, Ally Bitgood, and Josh Bitgood; and his great-grandchildren Levi, Jarrett, Asher, Thaddeus, Gideon, Magnolia Willis, Artorious, Jackson, Mason, and Christopher; his siblings Mildred Ridge, Reba Burgess, Wiladean King, John, Charles (Kitty), and Mary Derringer; many (likely hundreds) of nephews, nieces, cousins, and in-laws. He is predeceased by his father Lewis Taylor Claspell, his mother Grace Claspell Mason, his brothers James and Paul, his sisters Berdena Lynch and Naomi Ruth, and several nephews, nieces, and in-laws.
Funeral Services will be held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 4800 W. Robinwood Dr, Muncie, on Friday July 5, 2019 at 10:30 am with burial to follow at Gardens of Memory Cemetery with full Military Honors.
Friends may call on Wednesday July 3, 2019 at Parson Mortuary, 801 West Adams Street Muncie, from 3:00-7:00 pm and Friday July 5, 2019 at the church from 9:00-10:00 am.
The family will receive online condolences at www.parsonmortuary.com
Published in The Star Press on July 2, 2019