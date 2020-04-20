Services
Olive Conkle


1919 - 2020
Olive Conkle Obituary
Olive Conkle

Muncie - Olive R. Conkle, 100, passed away April 18, 2020. She was born October 21, 1919 in Muncie, Indiana to the late Leora and Margaret (Hayden) Needham. Olive was a member of the Bradford Park United Brethren, as well as the Women of the Moose, Lodge #33 and the Warner-Gear Sympathy club. She was fond of shopping and spending her time making all kinds of crafts. When she wasn't playing cards or bingo, she was an avid NASCAR fan and enjoyed watching Indy car races on her big screen television.

Olive is survived by her son, Jerry (Beatrice) Conkle; Daughter, Sueanna (Pete) Tharp; Grandchildren, Lori, Chris (Susie) and Kevin; Three great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren; Special nephew, Jay Needham.

She is preceded in death by her mother and father; Husband, Donald W. Conkle; Brother, Lothair Needham; Sister, Helen Needham; and grandson, Tracy Conkle.

There will be private family services for Olive entrusted to Parson Mortuary. Online condolences may be shared at www.parsonmortuary.com
Published in The Star Press from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020
