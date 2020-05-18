|
Oliver Brown
Muncie - Oliver Brown, 71, passed away May 16, 2020. He was born July 7, 1948 to the late Harve and Rosie (Young) Brown. He graduated from Delta High School and had proudly served his country in the Army before coming home to work for General Motors for over 30 years before retiring. Oliver enjoyed fishing and spending his time outdoors gardening and doing yardwork. He was fond of working in his wood shop, but especially enjoyed spending time with his grandkids, spoiling them as much as possible.
Oliver is survived by his wife of 30 years, Raye Ann (Harnish); Sons, Terry (Amy) Rickert and Brent Turley (Fiance Nikki); Sisters, Margie Hickey and Glenna Burris; Grandchildren, Barron Rickert, Tatum Rickert, Madysen Turley, Raylee Turley, Blayze Turley and Brensyn Turley; Good friend, Joe Davis and family.
He is preceded in death by his mother and father; Brothers, James, John Ed, Wendel, William, Robert and Donald Brown; Sisters, Mary and Joyce Brown; Special friend, Clyde Pickering.
Services have been entrusted to Parson Mortuary with Pastor Heskett officiating. Services will take place at The Wesleyan Chapel, 1819 E. 26th St., Muncie, IN 47302 Online condolences may be shared at www.parsonmortuary.com
Published in The Star Press from May 18 to May 21, 2020