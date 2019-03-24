|
Ollie Lee Patrick
Albany - Ollie Lee Patrick, 85 of Albany, died Wednesday morning, March 20, 2019 at his residence. He was born June 3, 1933 in Upper Tygert, KY and was the son of the late Ottiest & Mary Edie (Fannin) Patrick.
Ollie was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother. He proudly and honorably served his country in the United States Air Force during the Korea Conflict. Ollie retired from Indiana Steel and Wire after 32 years of dedicated service. He owned and operated P& J Storage Barn. Ollie loved to read and he read his Bible every day, along with Lois Lamoure westerns. He was a faithful member of Grace and Mercy Gospel Church. Ollie loved hunting and messing with guns.
Ollie is survived by his loving wife of 44 years Janice Lee (Woodard) Patrick of Albany, whom he married on July 13, 1974; his son Danny Patrick (Lora) of Middletown and a step-daughter Patty Ashburn of Muncie; eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; a sister Pansey Greer of Flagstaff, AZ. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a daughter Pamela Kay Patrick and a son Gregory Leon Patrick; a granddaughter Keiauna Lynn Ashburn; two brothers Earl and Lertie Patrick; three sisters Merle Barker, Julia Hamilton and Violet Parrish.
Funeral Services for Ollie will be held Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Garden View Funeral Home, with Pastor Cindy Baker officiating. Military honors will be conducted by the United States Air Force and the Delaware County Honor Guard at the funeral home. Family and friends may call from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.gardenviewfuneralhome.com
Published in The Star Press on Mar. 24, 2019