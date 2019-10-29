|
Oma Jean Rains, 92, passed away on Monday, October 28, 2019, at home after an extended illness.
Jean was born in Pall Mall, Tennessee on Tuesday, October 11, 1927, the daughter of Robert Upchurch and Nannie (Frogge) Upchurch. She married Delmer Rains on May 11, 1947, and they shared 70 years together until he passed away in March 2017. They moved to Muncie, Indiana in 1954 and lived here for 64 years. Jean was a devoted housewife and loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother to her family.
Survivors include her sons; Robert Rains (wife, Toni), Steve Rains (wife, Barbara), Mike Rains (wife, Michelle); daughter, Brenda Bartlett, son-in-law, Jim Young; one sister, Miami Gilliatte (husband, Bob); nine grandchildren, fifteen great-grandchildren, one great-great grandchild, and a host of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Nannie Upchurch; husband, Delmer; daughter, Carol Young; brothers, Shirley, Shelby, Casper, Shelton and Roosevelt Upchurch; sisters, Thelma Grueschow, Carole Russell, Neva Delk, Audrey Groves, and Bobbie Callahan.
Services will be held for Jean at 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at Elm Ridge Funeral Home, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana 47304.
Family and friends may call from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Elm Ridge Funeral Home.
The family wishes to thank Elara Caring hospice, especially nurse Saundra and caregiver Michelle.
Memorial contributions may be made to: The of Greater Indiana, 225 North Michigan Avenue, Floor 17, Chicago, Illinois 60601.
