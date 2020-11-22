Omia Voiles



Muncie - Omia Gunter Voiles (95) went home to be with her Lord & Savior on November 21, 2020. She was born to the late William Herbert & Elizabeth Shannon on January 9th 1925 in Sunbright, Tennessee and was the oldest of their 10 children.



Omia was a devoted and loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother & great grandmother. She had many interests & hobbies such as gardening, canning, crocheting, knitting, sewing & quilting. she also held many jobs over the years such as Derm Printing, centennial Packing, Brooks canning factor, Branners Green house and Floral Shop, Avon lady for many years and Ball Corporation. Besides her family her greatest accomplishment was giving her heart & soul to Jesus Christ. Family & friends are comforted by the knowledge that she is now in His loving arms and that they will see her again.



Omia was a devoted member for many years to Westside Baptist Church. She was also a member of the White Shrine and Avondale Sympathy Club.



Omia was preceded in death by her husband and father of her children Millard Ford Gunter and the late Elmer P. Voiles. Two of her infant children Carolyn Sue & David Ray Gunter. Brothers Manus, Lonas & Ambrous Shannon. Sisters Ina McCluskey & Imogene waters. Nephews Earl & Dennis Shannon, Herbert McCluskey, Lynn & Jerry Waters.



Omia is survived by her children Wilma Watters (husband David) Millard Lee Gunter, and Janice Snodgrass (husband-Martin). 5 grandchildren Portia Frecker, Conley Watters, Cordy Bubenzer, Nicole Oldfather, Terra Garvey and 13 greatgrandchildren. Her surviving siblings are Amous, Coy & James Shannon a sister Zonie Thomas and many nieces & Nephews. Omi will be deeply missed by all that knew & loved her.



Viewing hours will be at Shubert's Funeral Home in Sunbright, Tennessee and she will be laid to rest beside her first husband Millard and their two children at Human Cemetery Also in Sunbright, Tennessee. funeral services will be officiated by Rev. Larry Waters and Rev. Mike Carroll.



In lieu of Flowers any donations can be made to her church Westside United Baptist Church 3021 West Cornbread Rd. Muncie, IN 47302.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store