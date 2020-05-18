|
Opal Lavale Abercrombie
Opal Lavale Abercrombie, 87, of Muncie, IN went to be with the Lord on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at the home of her daughter in Cincinnati, OH. She was born September 30, 1932 in Anderson, Alabama and was the daughter of Frank and Vernie (Rogers) Hurn.
Opal retired from Ball State University where she worked as a cook for 25 years. She enjoyed music and dancing. She was an active member of her church. She enjoyed making flower arrangements for those who were sick or shut in.
Opal is survived by her daughter, Karen E. Gross (Larry) of Cincinnati, OH; five grandchildren: Michelle A. Prater (Jonathan), John E. Abercrombie (Charleen), Keith Abercrombie, Jr., Lana Crow (David), and Larry Gross, Jr.; ten great-grandchildren; and five great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, of 67 years, Kenneth E. Abercrombie, Sr. and two sons: Kenneth E. Abercombie, Jr. and Keith E. Abercrombie, Sr.
Funeral Services for Opal will be held Thursday, May 21, 2020 at 11:00a.m. at Sound the Alarm Church of God, 3100 E. McGalliard Rd., Muncie, with Pastor Joey Prewitt officiating. Family and friends may call from 10:00a.m. until the time of the service at 11:00 a.m. Thursday at the church. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery, Muncie. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.gardenviewandgardensofmemory.com
Published in The Star Press from May 18 to May 19, 2020