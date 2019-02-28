|
Opal M. Brown
Muncie - Opal M. Brown, 83, passed away on Tuesday, February 26, 2019, at Elmcroft in Muncie, Indiana.
She was born on Friday, November 29, 1935, in Quitman, Arkansas, the daughter of Finis E. and Eva Lee (Flowers) Holland. Opal moved to the Muncie area in the mid-1950s. She worked as a telephone operator for Indiana Bell until 1962, and went on to be a homemaker. Opal enjoyed working in her flowers and shopping. She also loved taking care of her dogs.
Survivors include her daughters, Kim Brown, Daleville, Indiana, and Stephanie (husband, Mike) Carrick, Yorktown, Indiana; one sister, Elda Colene (husband, Bob) Curry; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Roy E. Brown; and one sister, Euva Lee Patterson.
Services to celebrate Opal's life will be held on Friday, March 1, 2019, at 12:00 p.m. in Elm Ridge Funeral Home, 4600 West Kilgore Ave, Muncie, Indiana 47304.
Family and friends may call from 11:00 a.m. until the time of services on Friday, March 1, 2019, at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions can be directed to Boyce Animal Hospital, 1505 West Riggin Road, Muncie, Indiana, 47303, or Animal Protection League, 613 Dewey Street, Anderson, Indiana 46016, or to A.R.F. (Animal Rescue Fund) 1209 West Riggin Road, Muncie, Indiana, 47303.
Published in The Star Press on Feb. 28, 2019