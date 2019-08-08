Services
Gholar & Gholar Funeral Service
900 E Kirby Ave
Muncie, IN 47302
(765) 282-2651
Calling hours
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Gholar and Gholar Funeral Service
900 E. Kirby Ave.
Muncie, IN
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
12:00 PM
Gholar and Gholar Funeral Service
900 E. Kirby Ave.
Muncie, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Opal Ivey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Opal M. Ivey


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Opal M. Ivey Obituary
Opal M. Ivey

Muncie - Opal M. Ivey, 94, of Muncie IN. passed away at Ball Memorial Hospital on July 29th. She was born March 2, 1925 in Kokomo, IN. to Oliver and Jessie Findley. She graduated from Muncie Central High School and attended Ball State Teachers College. In her earlier years she attended Bethel AME Church before moving to Los Angeles, California. Opal worked for Westinghouse, Small Motor Division, in Muncie IN. before moving to Los Angeles, CA. to take a position with the Dept. of Defense. She was also a member of the American Business Women's Association.

She leaves to cherish her memory a brother Carlos Poindexter, her son Shawn Brown, a daughter Shelley Brown, grandsons, Karl Brown, Shawn Morris and Eric Brown, granddaughters Terin Brown, Debra Brown, Mia Brown, Lauran Brown and a special nephew and niece Kent Blair and J.K. Killebrew, and special friends the Redburn family. She is preceded in death by her parents Oliver and Jessie Findley, a son Anthony Brown, and a daughter, Richi Ivey.

Funeral services will be held at 12 noon, Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Gholar and Gholar Funeral Service, 900 E. Kirby Ave., Muncie, IN with Pastor Robert Scaife officiating. Calling hours are 10 AM - 12 noon, Burial at Garden of Memory Cemetery.

A special thank you to, The Waters and Signature Nursing Homes.

Services have been entrusted to Gholar and Gholar Funeral Service.
Published in The Star Press on Aug. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Opal's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now