Opal M. Ivey
Muncie - Opal M. Ivey, 94, of Muncie IN. passed away at Ball Memorial Hospital on July 29th. She was born March 2, 1925 in Kokomo, IN. to Oliver and Jessie Findley. She graduated from Muncie Central High School and attended Ball State Teachers College. In her earlier years she attended Bethel AME Church before moving to Los Angeles, California. Opal worked for Westinghouse, Small Motor Division, in Muncie IN. before moving to Los Angeles, CA. to take a position with the Dept. of Defense. She was also a member of the American Business Women's Association.
She leaves to cherish her memory a brother Carlos Poindexter, her son Shawn Brown, a daughter Shelley Brown, grandsons, Karl Brown, Shawn Morris and Eric Brown, granddaughters Terin Brown, Debra Brown, Mia Brown, Lauran Brown and a special nephew and niece Kent Blair and J.K. Killebrew, and special friends the Redburn family. She is preceded in death by her parents Oliver and Jessie Findley, a son Anthony Brown, and a daughter, Richi Ivey.
Funeral services will be held at 12 noon, Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Gholar and Gholar Funeral Service, 900 E. Kirby Ave., Muncie, IN with Pastor Robert Scaife officiating. Calling hours are 10 AM - 12 noon, Burial at Garden of Memory Cemetery.
A special thank you to, The Waters and Signature Nursing Homes.
Services have been entrusted to Gholar and Gholar Funeral Service.
Published in The Star Press on Aug. 8, 2019