The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Washington Street Chapel
415 E Washington Street
Muncie, IN 47305
(765) 288-6669
Pamela A. Parker

Pamela A. Parker Obituary
Pamela A. Parker

Indianapolis - Pamela A. Parker, 77, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, November 1, 2019 at Madison Healthcare Center.

She was born on August 8, 1942 in Muncie, the daughter of Robert and Kathleen (Wilson) Parker and graduated from Muncie Central High School.

Pamela was a devoted homemaker and loved spending time with her family. She was an avid reader, enjoyed word search puzzles, and watching old black and white movies.

Survivors include her daughters, Anne (Comai) Mullens (husband, Steven) and Michelle (Comai) Jent, both of Indianapolis. Her grandchildren, Megan Phipps, Kinsey Jent, Tucker Jent, Nathan Mullens and Joshua Mullens; her great-grandson, Alexander James Shields.

She was preceded in death by her grandson, Todd Christopher Cook Jr.; and her parents.

Services will be 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel. A private entombment will take place at Gardens of Memory, north of Muncie.

Family and friends may call from 3:00 until 5:00 p.m. on Saturday at the mortuary.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019
