Ballard and Sons Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Daleville
8212 South Walnut Street
Daleville, IN 47334
765-378-3242
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
2:00 PM
Pamela Jo (Ash) Ferree-Painter


1955 - 2019
Pamela Jo (Ash) Ferree-Painter Obituary
Pamela Jo (Ash) Ferree-Painter

Alexandria - Pamela Jo (Ash) Ferree-Painter, 63, passed away July 3, 2019 at her residence in Alexandria.

She was born in Anderson, November 15, 1955 the daughter of Marion Fry and Mildred McVey. She was a graduate of Madison Heights High School and worked for Carters Express for many years.

She is survived by her mother, husband: Rusty Painter of Alexandria, 1 son: Joshua Ferree (Courtney) of Muncie, 4 grandchildren, brother: Jeffrey Ash (Mackenzie) of Lapel and 1 sister: Penny Wilhoit (Larry) of Pendleton.

She was preceded in death by her father, her first husband, and grandparents.

Services will be held on Thursday at 2:00 PM at Ballard and Sons Funeral Home, 8212 South Walnut Street Daleville. Burial will follow in Mt Pleasant Cemetery in Daleville.

Friends may call from noon until the time of the services on Thursday.

Online Guestbook at: www.ballardandsons.com
Published in The Star Press on July 11, 2019
