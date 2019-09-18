|
Pamela (P.J.) O'Dell
Muncie - P.J. O'Dell, 75, of Muncie, Indiana, passed away peacefully, surrounded and comforted by her beloved family at IU Health/Ball Memorial Hospital Wednesday afternoon, August 14, 2019 in Muncie.
She was born May 23, 1944 in Muncie, Indiana, the daughter of Jesse S. and Emma Jean (Alexander) Crawford. A lifelong Muncie resident, P.J. was a 1962 graduate of Muncie Central High School. She married Charles F. (Chuck) O'Dell July 25, 1969. They celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in July.
P.J. began competitive dance roller skating as a pre-teen, advancing to the Silver Bar level. She served as the school nurse at Selma Middle School for several years while her sons were in school. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star #568, Daleville (formerly Whitney Lodge), serving in numerous official positions.
In keeping with her Native American heritage, P.J. was a charter member of the National Museum of the American Indian (NMAI) and attended a special public opening for charter NMAI members in Washington, D.C., in September, 2004. She supported numerous Native American organizations, in particular those providing education to children. Among them were the St. Joseph's Indian School in Chamberlain, SD and St. Labre Indian School in southeastern Montana.
Developing a passion for music at an early age, P.J. loved to sing. She especially enjoyed harmonizing with her husband, whether on stage as a member of a local band, Easy Money, at gatherings with family and friends, or in the comfort of her home.
A devoted daughter, wife, mother and grandmother, above all else P.J. loved her family, which she steadfastly supported in all endeavors. Her home was her haven, meticulously and tastefully decorated, with nothing ever out of place. Her door was always open to friends and loved ones.
In addition to her husband, Chuck, she leaves to cherish her memory and honor her legacy, her sons Scott (Kimberly) O'Dell of Muncie and Shad O'Dell (Shelly Orcutt) of Navarre, FL; and grandchildren Taylor O'Dell, Colt O'Dell, and Zayn O'Dell.
She was preceded in death by her parents and several aunts and uncles.
According to her wishes, P.J. was cremated and there will be no formal service. Arrangements were entrusted to Parson Mortuary.
If you choose, contributions should be made to the organization of the donor's choice.
Published in The Star Press on Sept. 18, 2019