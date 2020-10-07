Pamela S. (Richardson) Reading
Yorktown - Pamela S. (Richardson) Reading, 59, of Yorktown, passed away on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital following a courageous battle with cancer.
Pam was born on October 1, 1961 in Muncie, Indiana to the late Russell M. and Lila D. (Basicker) Richardson. Pam was a 1980 graduate of Wes-Del High School. She worked as a nursing assistant at Westminster Village in her earlier years. She had attended Corinth Congregational Church. Pam enjoyed playing scrabble, old movies and TV shows, and spending time with her family, especially her nieces and nephews.
Pam is survived by her loving husband of 24 years, Joe Reading; three sisters, Carlotta Blair of Yorktown, Mary Greer (husband Michael) of Muncie, and Rose Ann Ireland (husband Gary) of Gaston; a brother, Gregory Richardson (wife Rose) of Gaston; and several nieces and nephews.
Pam was preceded in death by her parents; her grandparents, Floyd and Mildred Basicker and William and Mary Richardson; aunt, Sandra Johns; and a brother-in-law, Garre Blair.
A funeral service to celebrate Pam's life will be held at 1:00 PM Friday, October 9, 2020 at Gant Funeral Homes - Gaston Chapel, 109 W. Elm St., Gaston, IN 47342. Pastor Michael Greer will officiate. Burial will follow in Thompson Cemetery.
Friends and family may gather to share and remember from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM Friday at Gant Funeral Homes - Gaston Chapel.
Memorial contributions may be given to Breast Cancer Research Foundation, 28 W. 44th St., Suite 609, New York, New York 10036.
