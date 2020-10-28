1/1
Pamela Sue Cochran
1964 - 2020
Pamela Sue Cochran

Pamela Sue Cochran, 56, passed away on Monday, October 26, 2020, at home. Pamela was born October 5, 1964 in Muncie, Indiana, to David and Linda (King) Brown. She graduated from Wapahani High School.

Pamela played the flute in Wapahani High School Band. She loved horses, and skating. She loved pineapple upside down cake. Pamela was self-employed as a housekeeper for people. She was a social butterfly and loved to chat on the phone. Pamela's children and grandchildren were her world. She went to all the school functions and was on the PTA board. She went to all the Grandparents' Day events every year. She also loved her cat, Simon.

Pamela is survived by her son, Drake Cochran; daughter, Dacia Tittle (husband, Dennis); sister, Angela R. Caudill (husband, Jody); grandchildren, Gaige Tittle, Garrett Tittle, Jordynn Cochran, and Kynley Cochran; a niece, Kaycie Caudill; a nephew, Austin Caudill.

Pamela was preceded in death by her parents.

A public visitation for Pamela will be held Friday, November 6, 2020, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Elm Ridge Funeral Home, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana 47304.

A funeral service will be held Friday, November 6, 2020, at 1:00 PM at Elm Ridge Funeral Home. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a mask is required. To be safe, remember to adhere to the six foot social distancing.

Contributions in Pamela's memory may be made to A.R.F. (Animal Rescue Fund), 1209 West Riggin Road, Muncie, Indiana 47303.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.elmridgefuneralhome.com for the Cochran family.




Published in The Star Press from Oct. 28 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Elm Ridge Funeral Home & Memorial Park
NOV
6
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Elm Ridge Funeral Home & Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Elm Ridge Funeral Home & Memorial Park
4600 W Kilgore Ave
Muncie, IN 47304
(765) 288-5061
