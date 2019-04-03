Services
The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Washington Street Chapel
415 E Washington Street
Muncie, IN 47305
(765) 288-6669
Calling hours
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory
415 E Washington Street
Muncie, IN
View Map
Service
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
2:00 PM
The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory
415 E Washington Street
Muncie, IN
View Map
Paralee G. Cross Obituary
Paralee G. Cross

Eaton - Paralee G. Cross, 69, passed away Sunday evening, March 31, 2019, at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital.

She was born on November 3, 1949, in Muncie the daughter of Murrell and Margaret (Dodd) Stader and she enjoyed playing bingo, aggravation, board games, and loved her special dog Karma "Chewy".

Surviving are her son, Russel Cross (Dawn Pettigrew), Eaton; a brother, Mike Stader (Elma), Alexandria; and several nieces, nephews, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Phil Cross; her daughter, Melinda Morgan; and a brother, Danny Stader.

Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, April 5, 2019, at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel. Burial will follow in Elm Ridge Cemetery.

Friends may call at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Friday.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at meeksmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press on Apr. 3, 2019
