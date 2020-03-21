|
|
Park A. Wiseman
Muncie - Park A. Wiseman, retired Ball State University chemistry professor, died peacefully March 14, 2020 at the age of 101. Born in 1918, son of a former school teacher, he was raised near Defiance, Ohio. He was awarded a Rector Scholarship to DePauw University, majoring in chemistry. There he met his eventual bride of 74 years, Marjorie Nelson (d2017). He earned a PhD from Purdue University. His first job was a wartime research position at Firestone Rubber Company in Akron, Ohio. He came to Ball State Teachers College in 1947 and commenced his teaching career in the Department of Science.
In the following 35 years Park facilitated the growth of Ball State to University status, serving as the first chairman of the Department of Chemistry. Under his leadership, the Department earned American Chemical Society accreditation, paving the way for growth to its present level of excellence.
After retiring, he and Marjorie continued to live in Muncie, where he enjoyed sailing at Prairie Creek Reservoir and collecting Indiana art.
He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law Greg and Gail Wiseman of Indianapolis; grandson Dean Wiseman (Melinda) of Beech Grove and their daughter Anzie Jane; granddaughter Shelley Beall (Brad) of Springfield, MO and their children Maren and Will.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial donations can be made to the Dr. Park Wiseman Scholarship Fund #1554, Ball State University Foundation, 2800 West Bethel Avenue, Muncie, IN 47304.
Park's family wishes to thank the nursing staff and administration of Westminster Village in Muncie for their kind and dedicated care.
Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com
Published in The Star Press from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020