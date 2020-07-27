Pasquale "Pat" Zurlino, 92, Yorktown, Indiana, passed away Saturday evening, July 25, 2020, at St. Vincent's Hospital in Indianapolis following complications from vein surgery.
He was born Wednesday, October 19, 1927, in Springfield Massachusetts, the son of John and Elizabeth Zurlino. Pat's parents migrated from the Abrusso Region of Italy. After coming through Ellis Island, New York, they settled in Springfield, Massachusetts. Pat was the second son born of four children. As a boy in 1934, when he was seven, he attended the World's Fair in New York with his father, something he did again thirty years later with his own family in 1964.
Pat graduated from Longmeador High School in 1944. He then joined the U.S. Army and served in Tokyo, Japan. After returning home he received his degree in Mechanical Engineering in 1951 from Springfield Community College. Upon graduating he moved to Detroit for work, He was interested in flying and got his pilot's license. He had his own plane that he kept at Reese's Airport in Muncie. Pat would tell you after he met the love of his life, Peggy, that he traded in the plane for a station wagon.
Pat and Peggy enjoyed traveling. Shortly after they were married they moved to Sao Paulo, Brazil, South America, where Pat worked for Willys Jeep. Pat's career moved them to many cities, he also worked for Menasco in Arlington, Texas where he worked on the 747 tail and B52 bomber, in Rochester, New York and New Bedford, Massachusetts and later for Luick Tool and Taurus Tool in Muncie. He finished up his career at Borg Warner in Muncie. He enjoyed working his road jobs and liked the experience he gained from each job. After retirement Pat and Peggy traveled the country in their R.V. Their favorite places to visit was Laughton, Nevada and Bull Head City, Arizona. Pat enjoyed listening to CarTalk on the radio with Click-N-Clack. He would always bring it to your attention that they too were Italian. He enjoyed puttering around in his garage and playing golf. Pat loved his Catholic faith and his church, St. Lawrence. He lived a full life and will be missed by all who knew him.
Survivors include his children, Mark (companion, Teresa Hardman), Tracy (friend, Scott Parker) Parker, and Cindy (husband, Jerry) Frazier; brother, Dominic Zurlino; six grandchildren, Markus (wife, Katie) Zurlino, Marlee (husband, John) Lay, Zachary Parker, Shelby Parker, Ryan (wife, Michelle) Gott, and Alyssa (husband, Dave) Harp; four great-grandchildren, Luke Lay, (Baby Lay, the fifth great-grandchild, is on the way), Austin Gott, Brandon Gott, and Jeremiah Harp.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Elizabeth Zurlino; his wife, Peggy, who passed away June 3, 2018; sister, Yolunda Zurlino; and a great-granddaughter, Audra Hayes.
Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. Friday, July 31, 2020, at the Elm Ridge Mausoleum South Chapel, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana 47304 with Father David Hellmann officiating. Burial with graveside services will follow in Elm Ridge Memorial Park.
Family and friends may call from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. Thursday at Elm Ridge Funeral Home or after 11:00 a.m. Friday at the Elm Ridge Mausoleum South Chapel.
Due to the COVID19 PANDEMIC, a mask is required at the service and visitation. To be safe, remember to adhere to the six foot social distancing.
