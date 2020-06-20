Pat Callard



In 1923, Pat Callard was born Patricia Elizabeth Kelly to Beatrice and Hugh Kelly in Detroit three days before Christmas. Pat grew up in and around Detroit and across the river into Canada. Pat and her mother appear in family photographs riding horses and enjoying beaches. In 1946, at Michigan State University, Pat earned a B.S. in Psychology and a B. A. in Sociology, two lifelong interests. Her sorority, Kappa Kappa Gamma, was important to her. Well into her 90's, Pat treasured the company of a special group of Kappas living in Muncie.



As a Kappa, Pat met Lois Callard who played an integral art in the MSU Kappa sorority house.



Through Lois, Pat met her future husband, Charles G. (Chuck) Callard Jr. Pat and Chuck married and moved to Chicago in 1946 where they had two daughters, Andrea and Roberta. In 1955, the family moved to Muncie where Chuck joined the Ball Corporation. For a few weeks, while their home was being completed, they lived downtown at the Roberts Hotel.



Pat believed in education and that women must understand finance. Her early jobs included doing interviews and training for Detroit Edison. In Chicago, Pat supervised the five-woman accounting department for Christianson Advertising Agency. In Muncie, she did small business accounting and tax work for the C.P.A. Mary W. Augburn.



In 1965, Pat became a registered stockbroker. She began at E.J. Brown then moved to Thompson & McKinnon Auchincloss as an Account Executive. Pat managed brokerage offices in Muncie and Anderson. In 1972, she left the brokerage business to take on expanded responsibilities for personal trust accounts, public relations, and estate planning with the American National Bank, now Old National Bank. Always interested in people and their lives, Pat delivered caring and exemplary service. During her 17 years as a trust officer, she acquired 300 trust customers from both prominent and inconspicuous Muncie families.



To further her professional knowledge, Pat attended seminars at the Northwestern Graduate Trust School in 1972 and also at the School of Trust Business Development and Marketing in Boulder, CA in 1974. She joined the National Association of Bank Women Inc. and became the District Educational Advisor for ten states. Also, Pat served as the Local Arrangements Chair Woman for the 1974 National Banking Women Career Planning Seminar. During the late 70's, at Ball State University, Pat presented seminars and workshops in career management, assertiveness training, and financial planning for women. In 1977, Pat was honored with the '76 Woman of Achievement Business Award. The Altrusa Club of Muncie awarded her a Certificate of Distinction as an Emeritus Member in 1989.



Actively contributing to community life in Muncie meant a lot to Pat. From 1967, she typically served in a fiscal role on the Member Board of Directors of organizations including: YWCA, Family Counseling Service, Muncie Arts Association, Women's Symphony League, Psi Ioata Xi Day Nursery, League of Women Voters, American Red Cross, Visiting Nurse Association, Planned Parenthood of Delaware County, Altrusa Club, and as the first woman on the Member Board of Directors for the Delaware Country Club. She was also a member of the Untied Day Care Center of Delaware County, the Muncie-Delaware County Chamber of Commerce, and the State Legislative Action Committee. Newspaper clippings describing her efforts abound in the family archive.



During Pat's sixty years in Muncie, she enjoyed many wonderful and interesting people while absorbing local history and lore. Pat felt that if she could still learn, she was alive. A lifelong reader, Pat sought always to be well informed about the world near and far. She had a vivid wit, a strong sense of fair play, and a remarkably structured memory for information well into old age. She liked to joke that, should she write a book about Muncie, she would need to leave town. Further, she enjoyed the arts, golf, bridge, travel, cooking, and beautiful shoes.



Pat had the idea to create a place where women could have lunch during the business day and hold meetings and special events. Along with Julia Wadsworth and Rita Winters, she initiated the Riley Jones Club on Charles Street. Opening in 1982, it occupied a turn-of-the-century Georgian Revival style house and was furnished as a Decorators Display Home. Muncie women enjoyed the club for five of more years. The Conversation Club, over 150 years in existence, gave Pat a context and an outlet for her intellect following her retirement. The Conversation Club members do deep research on fascinating topics then create talks and share their presentations during gatherings of Club members.



In 2015, after her closest old friends were gone, Pat moved to New York City and lived with her daughter Andrea in her Tribeca artist's loft. There she got to know Andrea's friends and collaborators, but she especially enjoyed the time she was able to spend with her grandson Luke and his friends. In 2017, Pat moved to the Lott Residence where she enjoyed visits from dear people and especially the Reuben Wilson Quartet. Pat died peacefully in her sleep on May 20, 2020 at the Mary Manning Walsh Home in New York.



Rest well dear soul. Thank you for all you brought, your curiosity, and much love.



Memorial gatherings for Pat Callard will be organized at a future date. Please contact the family with your email or mailing address if you would like to receive the details.



Contributions in Pat's memory may be made to the Muncie Public Library, the Soup Kitchen of Muncie, or a caring organization you admire.









