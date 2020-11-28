Pat Mills
Muncie - Pat Mills, aged 77, passed away Thursday November 19th at her home in Muncie, Indiana with her loving husband Bruce by her side.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Helen and Leonard Fletcher; son Alan Mills; and granddaughter Luna Routen. She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Bruce Mills; their daughter Audrey Hicks; and grandchildren Paul Spence, Samuel Spence, and Henry Hicks; brothers Tom (Beth) Fletcher, Mike (Linda) Fletcher, and Jim Fletcher; as well as several nieces and nephews; life-long friends Sherrie and Mike Kelly and Irene Hause and too many other loving friends to count.
Pat was born March 7, 1943 in Little Rock, AR. After graduating from Benton High School, she went on to graduate from Northwest Missouri State University in 1965, then married Bruce October 7, 1971. She completed her Masters in Education at Ball State in 1982 with two small children at home. Pat was a writer and editor at the Muncie Star Press, where she had a long running, award winning Saturday column which often reflected on her family life. She went on to teach Journalism at Ball State from 1988-2006. Pat was a member of Friends Memorial Church for many years. She also was a voice in Masterworks Chorale, one of her fondest achievements.
Pat was always seen with a cup of coffee nearby and her beaming smile that lit up a room. She will be missed for her wry wit, intellect, and devoted love. There is no service planned at this time.
The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be sent to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com
.