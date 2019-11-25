|
Patricia A. "Pattie" Lackey, 69, passed away on Sunday morning, November 24, 2019 at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital.
She was born on December 5, 1949 in Muncie, the daughter of Bertha Mae (Skaggs) Evans Zirkelbach and graduated from Muncie Central High School in 1968 and attended Ivy Tech Community College. On November 18, 1984 in Muncie, she married Danny Lee Lackey.
Pattie was actively involved in Delaware County politics and served as the administrator for Delaware County Commissioners Office for many years until her retirement in 2017. She also served as the Precinct Committeeman for Precinct #40 for many years; Executive Director of the Muncie Visitors Bureau for several years and President of the Democratic Women of Delaware County. Pattie enjoyed doing crafts and loved to paint. Along with her husband, Danny, she was the proprietor of His and Hers Crafts for several years.
Pattie was very outgoing, high spirited and had a contagious laugh that was recognizable by anyone who met her. She enjoyed and appreciated the time she spent with family and friends.
Surviving are her husband of 35 years, Danny L. Lackey of Muncie; one son, Ronald Wayne Miller of Muncie; one daughter, Leslie R. Miller (wife, Nikki Eubank) of Muncie; four grandchildren, one great-grandchild with another due this week; two brothers, Michael H. Evans (wife, Rose) of Anderson and Jonathan L. Evans of Surprise, AZ and special friend, Julie A. Keeley of Muncie.
She was preceded in death by her mother and step-father, Ray L. Zirkelbach; and one brother, Bobby Zirkelbach.
Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel, with Pastor Jerry Thomas officiating. Burial will follow in Beech Grove Cemetery.
Family and friends may call from at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 or one hour prior to services on Wednesday.
Published in The Star Press from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019