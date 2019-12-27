|
|
Patricia A. (Jones) Schneck, 86, of Anderson died December 22, 2019 at Bethany Pointe Health Campus after an extended illness.
She was born September 10, 1933, in Anderson the daughter of Forrest H. and Mary (Knuckles) Jones. She grew up on a dairy farm near Moonsville.
Patricia attended both Purdue and Ball State Universities, then worked at Ball State University in the main Library (both old and new) and the Architectural Library for a total of 33 years, before retiring in 2005. Her last supervisor, and friend, was Diane Calvin.
She loved road trips, especially to Washington DC and Gatlinburg, college basketball, and her kitties. Later in life, she enjoyed reconnecting with her cousins and Anderson High School friends.
Patricia is survived by her daughter, Debra Schneck, formerly of Bloomington and son, Doug Schneck, of Indianapolis.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and her in-laws, William E. and Thelma (Heckman) Schneck.
Patricia will be buried alongside her parents at Jones Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be given to the Madison County Humane Society or Muncie Animal Rescue Fund (ARF).
Rozelle-Johnson Funeral Service handled funeral arrangements.
Post online condolences at
www.rozelle-johnson.com
Published in The Star Press from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019