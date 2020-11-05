Patricia A. Stephenson
Jonesboro -
August 9, 1935 ~
November 4, 2020
Patricia A. Stephenson, 85, Jonesboro, passed away at 5:35 am on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at IU Health University Hospital in Indianapolis. She was born in Gas City, Indiana, on Friday, August 9, 1935, to Hubert and Florence (James) Heath. On May 31, 1957, she married Fred W. Stephenson who preceded her in death.
Patricia graduated from Mississinewa High School and worked as a library clerk for 11 years with Westview Elementary and Mississinewa High School. She then worked as an administrative assistant for 15 years with Ball Corporation, retiring in March 1, 1995. She loved reading, playing cards, being outdoors, and being around the lake. She had a good sense of humor. She created "Brother's and Sister's Day" in the family and loved being involved with the gag gift Christmas exchange every year.
Survivors include her son, Mark (Karen) Stephenson of New Castle; daughter, Jill (Bill) Colwell of Greentown; granddaughters, Sara (Ethan) Mahoney of NC, Katy Stephenson of Indianapolis; grandsons, Justin (Melia) Colwell of Grand Rapids, MI and Logan (Jodi) Colwell of Tipton; four great-grandchildren and one on the way; 7 nephews and 4 nieces.
In addition to her husband, Fred, she was also preceded in death by her parents, Hubert and Florence Heath; two brothers, JR "Jake" and Terry; and two sisters, Donna Owens and Louise Stephenson.
The family will receive visitors from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at Eastview Wesleyan Church 414 N. 10th St., Gas City, IN 46933.
A service to celebrate Patricia's life will begin at 11:30 am on Monday, November 9, 2020 at the church with Pastor Noah Farmer officiating. Burial will take place at Jefferson Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 262 Danny Thomas Pl, Memphis, TN, 38105 or to Gas City - Mill Township Public Library, 135 E Main St. Gas City, IN 46933.
