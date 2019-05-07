|
|
Patricia A. Yarling, 75, Kokomo, passed away at 10:45 a.m. on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at IU Methodist Hospital-Indianapolis. She was born July 4, 1943 in Muncie, IN to the late Chester and Lucille Beard. She married Dr. John Yarling in Muncie, and he survives.
Patricia is a 1961 graduate of Muncie Central High School and attended Ball State University. She worked as an office manager for her husband for 17 years, receptionist at Red Gold, building manager for White River Professional Building, and retired as executive director for United Way-Fulton County. She was a longtime member of the Rotary Club in Fulton County where she served as President for the 100 year anniversary and was also a Red Hats member. Patricia enjoyed traveling, spending time with family and pets, playing cards with friends, and getting her hair and nails done every week. She had a great love for life and touched the lives of many people.
Along with her husband John, Patricia is survived by her sons, Todd Yarling and Jonathan Yarling; grandchildren, Nathan Yarling and Brittany Tomwing; sister-in-law, Mary Beth Poehner; niece, Michelle Williams; nephews, Larry Beard, Gary Beard and Hal Williams.
Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, Larry and Jack Beard; nephew, James Beard.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 am Friday, May 10, 2019, at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main Street, Russiaville, with Pastor Steve Branstutter officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 4-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made in Patricia's memory to the Pulmonary Hypertension Association. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.
Published in The Star Press on May 7, 2019