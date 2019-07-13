Patricia Ann Bays



Muncie - Patricia was born on November 6, 1942 in Muncie, the daughter of Earl and Francis (Hamell) Reno and she attended Royerton High School.



She worked for nineteen years at Ball Memorial Hospital as a Respiratory Therapist. She loved cooking, working in the yard, shopping and taking care of her family. She was so kind, soft spoken and loved by the entire family and all their friends. She would always make you feel welcomed in their home and you would never leave hungry. She was well known for her card ministry at her church, Alive in the Spirit. She loved the Lord and she had more faith than anyone her family has ever known. She was the best wife, mother and grandmother any family could ever ask for and she will be missed by many.



Survivors include her loving husband of 60 years, Harold Roger Bays; children, Greg Bays (wife, Brenda) of Muncie and Stephanie Woods (husband, Steve) of Kansas City, MO; four grandchildren, Daryl Bays (wife, Leslie) of North Dakota, Tiffany Bays of Florida, Aerricadawn Taubert (husband, Byron) of Tennessee and Kyle Beaty of Tennessee; six great-grandchildren; three sisters, Melanie Hendricks of Muncie, Pamela Harris (husband, Kerry) of Muncie and Joanna Adkins of California; and one brother, Michael Reno (wife, Angie) of Indianapolis.



She was preceded in death by her parents and two sons, Michael Earl Bays and Roger Dewayne Bays.



Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery, north of Muncie.



Family and friends may call at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Monday, July 15, 2019 or one hour prior to services on Tuesday.



In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to be directed to Alive in the Spirit Card Ministry, P.O. Box 765, Jamestown, TN 38556.



Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com. Published in The Star Press on July 13, 2019