Patricia Ann (Pickerrell) Bottorff
Muncie - Patricia Ann (Pickerrell) Bottorff, 87, of Muncie, IN, died Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at her daughter's home in North Port, Florida. She was born on September 28, 1932 in Seymour, IN to the late Francis & Gaynell Holloman Pickerrell.
Pat graduated from Seymour High School in 1950. She was a majorette in the high school marching band and loved playing the clarinet, working with the Boys and Girls Club and lifeguarding. She was crowned the Centennial Queen of Seymour, IN in 1952. On January 6, 1953, Pat married Thomas Eugene Bottorff and he preceded her in death July of 1988.
Pat later finished her Master's degree in Elementary Education from Ball State University. From early childhood, Pat knew she wanted to be a teacher. She lived out that dream by teaching for 37 years. She taught at Parker Elementary in Parker, IN, Dillsboro Elementary in Dillsboro, IN, McKinley Elementary in Muncie, IN and Washington Carver Elementary also in Muncie.
Pat was an avid biker and rode the Hilly Hundred 18 times. She and her husband Gene biked extensively in several places throughout the United States and Sweden. Travel was a passion for Pat and she spent many summers visiting family in Sweden and Israel. She traveled many places throughout the world, especially enjoying her time in Europe, Israel, and Scandinavia. She loved studying history and was an avid reader all her life. Pat was a strong believer in Christ and attended First Alliance Church in Port Charlotte, FL and was active with Gideon's International.
Pat is survived by her 3 children; Cheri (Tony) Huffer of North Port, FL, Tom (Annette) Bottorff of Muncie, IN & Craig (Linda) Bottorff of Newburgh, IN; grandchildren, Jordan, Jeremy, Hannah, Christian, & Justine Huffer, Nicole (Matt) Clevenger, Rachel (Aaron) Secaur, & Evan Bottorff; one great-grandson, Keygan Bottorff. Pat was preceded in death by her parents, husband, a granddaughter--Melissa Marie Bottorff, a sister—Francis Jean Ryan, and a brother—Robert L. Pickerrell.
A private family graveside service will be held at Gardens of Memory in Muncie, IN and a celebration of Pat's life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorial contributions may be given to the Gene Bottorff Memorial Baseball Scholarship c/o Muncie Central High School, 801 N. Walnut St. Muncie, IN 47305 or to Gideon's International, Muncie West Camp, P.O. Box 629W, Muncie, IN 47308.
Arrangements are being handled through Johnson Funeral Home, Vallonia, IN. Online condolences may be expressed at johnsonfh.net.
Published in The Star Press from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020