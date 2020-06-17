Patricia Ann Gaunt
Patricia Ann Gaunt

Patricia Ann Gaunt, 87, passed away on June 9, 2020 peacefully with her family by her side.

At her request no public service will be held.

Patricia grew up a proud farm girl in Dunkirk, Indiana and attended Dunkirk High School where she was cheerleader for the Speed Cats.

Pat loved sports, Bud Light and being outdoors. She raced sports cars, motocross sidecars, and played competitive softball. She was an excellent pitcher, as well as a devoted and loving wife, mother and grandmother. Patricia was vibrant, happy and always there for anyone.

She is survived by her daughter, Stephanie Vanderwilt (Stewart) of Castle Pines, CO, her grandson Alex Vanderwilt, her former husband Harry Gaunt and cousin Jackie Rector (Charlie) and family.

She was preceded in death by daughter Nicole, her father George Stroube, her mother Mildred Wright, and her aunt Helen Butler.

Patricia would be honored by any donations to The Special Olympics at SOINDIANA.org




Published in The Star Press from Jun. 17 to Jun. 28, 2020.
