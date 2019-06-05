|
Patricia Ann Gruwell
Muncie - Patricia Ann Gruwell, 85, of Muncie, passed away on June 3, 2019. Pat was born in Muncie on February 27, 1934, the daughter of William A. and Ruby L. (Beasley) Taflinger.
Pat loved to read and flower garden. She was also a socialite amongst her 50+ friends group. But, above all, Pat loved to spend time with her husband, children, and grandchildren.
Pat was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and friend that will be missed by many. Those include her loving children: Denise (John) Abrams, Teresa (Chaz) Smith, Barbara (Mike) Stine, Sandra Riddle, and Bruce Gruwell; brothers: William Taflinger, Kenneth Taflinger, and Larry Taflinger; 13 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; 1 and 1 soon-to-be great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Pat was preceded in death by her loving husband, Bob Gruwell of 39 years and sisters: Lucille Elwood, Mary (Hurst) Turner, and Gloria Yarbough.
Visitation will be held on Friday, June 7, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. in Garden View Funeral Home, 10501 N. State Road 3, Muncie, with the funeral service immediately following at 1:00 p.m., also in the Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to The Muncie Mission, 1725 South Liberty Street, Muncie, IN 47302. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.gardenviewfuneralhome.com .
Published in The Star Press on June 5, 2019