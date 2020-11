Or Copy this URL to Share

Patricia Ann Jefferson



Muncie - Patricia Ann Jefferson passed away on October 20, 2020 in Muncie, Indiana.



Private family calling will be Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Faulkner Mortuary.



Due to the COVID19 PANDEMIC, a mask is required at the funeral home









