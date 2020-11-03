Patricia Ann Pritchett
Muncie - Patricia Ann Pritchett, 77, passed away peacefully on November 1, 2020 at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital.
Pat, born January 11, 1943, was the daughter of Fred J. and Marilyn Myers Pritchett.
A graduate of Idaville High School, Manchester College, and Indiana University, she spent the majority of her life in Idaville, IN and moved to Muncie, IN in 2011. Pat was an educator (Meadowlawn Elementary School, Monticello, IN), volunteer, and dear friend to many. Pat was a true advocate of the value reading skills bring to educational development. She loved kids, pets, and people. As a volunteer she spent countless hours with the Eastlawn United Methodist Church, American Legion Auxiliary, various reading programs, and the Idaville High School Alumni Association. Pat was a lifelong member of the Eastlawn United Methodist Church, American Legion Auxiliary, and the Indiana State Teacher's Association. Always with a smile, Pat enjoyed a good story and a hearty laugh. Pat loved the Lord and her family. She touched countless lives and will be greatly missed by those that were fortunate to spend time with her.
She is survived by brother and sister-in-law Mr. and Mrs. Bill (Lisa) Pritchett, Muncie; Niece Mrs. Frank (Angie) Petty, Traverse City, MI; and nephews Matt, Hunter, and Greyson Pritchett, Muncie.
Funeral services will be Sunday, November 8, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Springer-Voorhis-Draper Funeral Home of Monticello with Pastor Kelly Sellers officiating. Friends and family may call an hour prior to services.
Burial will be private in Idaville Cemetery.
Memorial Donations may be made to the Twin Lakes Education Foundation, c/o Twin Lakes School Corporation 565 South Main Street, Monticello, IN 47960. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Friends and family are encouraged to share a memory or a message of condolence at springerfuneralhome.com