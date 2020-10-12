Patricia Ann Richards



Muncie - Patricia Ann Richards, 74, of Muncie, Indiana, peacefully passed away in her home surrounded by her family on October 11, 2020, after an extended illness.



Pat was born in West Plains, Missouri on October 19, 1945 to Cleo and Betty (Lockemiller) Carr. She was the eldest of four children. Pat's family moved to Muskegon, Michigan in 1946, and then to Richmond, Indiana in 1959. Pat accepted Harold's proposal in 1964 and was married in Richmond. After raising her own two kids, she worked as a teacher's aid at Perry Elementary for 19 years before retiring in 2005. Pat's passion and ministry was always with kids. She volunteered at her church in the nursery, and worked with toddlers and served in the daycare as well. Pat also mentored kids at Sutton Elementary and babysit for many more.



Pat was a devoted mother, grandmother and an active church member for over 45 years at Glad Tidings Church in Muncie. She was preceded in death by her father, Cleo Carr, and her grandson Turner. She leaves behind her husband Harold, mother, Betty Carr, of Richmond, IN, sisters, Nancy Smith of Richmond, IN, and Beverly Burkhart of Frankfort, IN, brother, Ted Carr of Richmond, IN, daughter, Michelle Keppler (Dave) of Muncie, IN, son, Jeff Richards (Janelle) of Hagerstown, IN and five grandchildren, Chelsie, Seth, Eli, Peyton and Danica, and endless family, friends, and loved ones. Even though Pat only had two biological kids, and 6 grandkids, she had dozens of kids who considered her a second mom, and dozens more who called her grandma. Pat had spare love to give and was a willing mom and grandma for anyone in need.



In lieu of flowers, Pat has asked that memorial contributions be made to the Glad Tidings Church Building Fund. Due to her extended illness, Pat has been able to share and visit with so many family, friends, neighbors and church members. It has been a blessing to her and us to share in the memories and heart-felt expressions. There will be a visitation at Glad Tidings Church, 3001 S. Burlington Dr., Muncie, IN on Thursday, October 15th, from 4 - 8 p.m. The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday October 16th with visitation at 9 a.m. Friends are welcome to join us to celebrate her life.









