Patricia Ann (Rowland) Strahan
Rock Hill, SC - Patricia Ann (Rowland) Strahan, a current resident of Rock Hill, SC, but moreover, a resident of Delaware County for more than 80 years, passed away on Monday, February 17, 2020, in South Carolina with family by her side. She was born on August 2, 1931, in Muncie, to the late John H. and R. Pearl (Hiatt) Rowland. She is a 1949 graduate of Royerton High School. Immediately following graduation, she married B. Eugene Strahan on July 24, 1949. She worked at Ball Memorial Hospital in the Chemistry lab for almost 25 years.
Patty served as a Past Worthy Matron of the Matthews Chapter of the Eastern Star and was currently a member of the Eastern Star, Upland Chapter 411, volunteered for Meals on Wheels, belonged to a book club, was an avid reader, enjoyed playing games of all kinds, and fishing.
Patty was a devoted wife of 65 years, loving mother, and amazing grandmother. She will be missed by many. Those include her loving children: Karen (Bob) Good of Muncie and Diana Eason (Gregory) of Rock Hill, SC; sister, Marylin (Don) Friddle; grandchildren: Shannon Strahan (fiancé Andy Swift), Kim Clock (Chad), Benjamin Compston (Heather), Matt Strahan (Leilani), Elizabeth Sturm (Chas) , Christine King (fiancé Daniel Norvial), Kayla Gibson (Quentin), Chelsea Griffin, one step-grandchild Gregory Eason Junior, 13 great-grandchildren, 6 step great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Patty was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Eugene Strahan; son, Barry Strahan; and daughter, Sharon King.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, February 23, 2020 from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. in Garden View Funeral Home, 10501 N. State Road 3, Muncie, with the funeral service immediately following at 2:00 p.m., also in the Funeral Home. An Eastern Star service will also be performed by the Upland Chapter O.E.S. Private burial will be in Gardens of Memory Cemetery, Muncie. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.gardenviewfuneralhome.com. Memorial contributions may be made to the Indiana Masonic Home Foundation, 525 N. Illinois Street, Indianapolis, Indiana 46204, or BY5, 201 E Jackson, Suite 400, Muncie, IN 47305
Published in The Star Press from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020