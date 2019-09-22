|
Patricia A.(Patty) Styles
Muncie - Patricia A. Styles (Patty), 89, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at Morrison Woods Health Campus surrounded by her family. She was born on August 14, 1930 to Dr. John William and Helen Rosetta Thornburg. Raised during the depression years in Muncie, she and her sister Marilyn learned the value of a dollar, and the importance of giving back to their community and to others. After graduating from Muncie Central High School (forever a proud Bearcat!), she started college, but interrupted her education to marry and start a family. In 1963 she resumed her degree work at Ball State University, and in 1965 began her teaching career for Muncie Schools. In 1995 she left teaching and enjoyed a long and well-deserved retirement period. Pat touched the lives of hundreds of children in our community, and her warm smile and gentle nature will be sorely missed.
Patty is survived by her son Kent (Ron Hellems), Muncie; daughter Susan (Larry) Brandon, Muncie; nephew Mike (Julie) Carey, Bountiful, Utah; and special cousins Gwynne Gibson, Washington Courthouse, Ohio and Jerry (Gayle) Williams, Chicago, Illinois. Patty was also survived by her sister, Marilyn Carey, until her passing on Saturday, September 21, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her mother and father, John and Helen Thornburg, and infant son David.
There will be no calling; a private memorial service will be held at a later date. The family respectfully requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to The Little Red Door Cancer Agency, 2311 W. Jackson St., Muncie, IN 47303 or Action for Animals (ARF), 1209 W Riggin Rd, Muncie, IN 47303.
The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Star Press on Sept. 22, 2019