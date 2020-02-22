|
|
Patricia "Punkin" Beaty
Muncie - Patricia "Punkin" Beaty, 66, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, February 21, 2020, surrounded by her family after battling a long illness.
She was proudly born in Oneida, Tennessee on May 5, 1953, the daughter of Deford and Betty Jones and graduated from Muncie Southside High School in 1971. She married the love of her life John Beaty on January 25, 1972.
Patricia was known for her sassiness, sense of humor and love for her family. She was the proud mother of three children.
Survivors include her loving husband, John Beaty; children, Meisa Cope (Kevin), Dwight Beaty (Traci) and Eli Beaty (Doris); grandchildren, DeFord (CJ), Cody (Brittany), Cortini and Ayanna; mother, Betty Jones; a brother, Kevin Jones (wife, Joyce); sister, Kathy Jones (Ernie Houk); also surviving are several great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Eugene Jones; and her father.
Services will be 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel. Burial will follow in Tomlinson Cemetery.
Family and friends may call from 12:00 until 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the mortuary.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020