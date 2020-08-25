1/1
Patricia D. Lee
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia D. Lee

Yorktown - Patricia D. Lee "Granny", 76, passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family and husband of 60 years, James.

Patricia was born on June 24, 1944 in Portland, Indiana to the late Leon and Helen (Laux) Fisher. She worked at Yorktown Middle School Cafeteria for 23 years. After retiring, Patricia spent time with her family and grandchildren. She enjoyed spending time at home with her family and being a housewife.

Patricia is survived by her husband, James A. Lee; five children, Greg Lee (Shelli) of Yorktown, Teresa Reed (Tim Everling) of Muncie, Tammy Atkinson of Linton, Michael Shane Lee (Pam) of Middletown, and Melanie Hamlin (James) of Daleville; three sisters, Ruth Davidson of Portland, Martha Inman (Dale) of Winchester, and Cathy Klopfenstein (Ted) of Madison; a brother, John Fisher (Janice) of Portland; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

Patricia was preceded in death by a brother, James Fisher; and a granddaughter, Samantha Atkinson.

A gathering of friends and family to celebrate Patricia's life will be from 12:00 pm until 2:00 pm Thursday, August, 27, 2020 at Gant Funeral Homes - Yorktown Chapel, 2215 S. Broadway St., Yorktown, IN 47396. Burial will follow in Hawk Cemetery.

Patricia's family would like to thank IU Health Cancer Center, Little Red Door, IU Health Hospice, and Dr. Mark Pageau, MD.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Little Red Door, 2311 W. Jackson St., Muncie, IN 47303 or a charity of the donor's choice.

Share a memory of Patricia and leave your condolences at www.gantfuneralhomes.com

The Gant and Miller families are honored to celebrate Patricia's life with her family and community.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Press from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gant-Richman Funeral Homes Inc
2215 S Broadway St
Yorktown, IN 47396
(765) 759-5333
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gant-Richman Funeral Homes Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved