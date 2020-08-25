Patricia D. Lee
Yorktown - Patricia D. Lee "Granny", 76, passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family and husband of 60 years, James.
Patricia was born on June 24, 1944 in Portland, Indiana to the late Leon and Helen (Laux) Fisher. She worked at Yorktown Middle School Cafeteria for 23 years. After retiring, Patricia spent time with her family and grandchildren. She enjoyed spending time at home with her family and being a housewife.
Patricia is survived by her husband, James A. Lee; five children, Greg Lee (Shelli) of Yorktown, Teresa Reed (Tim Everling) of Muncie, Tammy Atkinson of Linton, Michael Shane Lee (Pam) of Middletown, and Melanie Hamlin (James) of Daleville; three sisters, Ruth Davidson of Portland, Martha Inman (Dale) of Winchester, and Cathy Klopfenstein (Ted) of Madison; a brother, John Fisher (Janice) of Portland; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
Patricia was preceded in death by a brother, James Fisher; and a granddaughter, Samantha Atkinson.
A gathering of friends and family to celebrate Patricia's life will be from 12:00 pm until 2:00 pm Thursday, August, 27, 2020 at Gant Funeral Homes - Yorktown Chapel, 2215 S. Broadway St., Yorktown, IN 47396. Burial will follow in Hawk Cemetery.
Patricia's family would like to thank IU Health Cancer Center, Little Red Door, IU Health Hospice, and Dr. Mark Pageau, MD.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Little Red Door, 2311 W. Jackson St., Muncie, IN 47303 or a charity of the donor's choice
.
Share a memory of Patricia and leave your condolences at www.gantfuneralhomes.com
