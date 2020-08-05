1/1
Patricia DeBatty
Patricia DeBatty

Dunkirk - Patricia J. (Pence) DeBatty, 87, of Dunkirk, passed away on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie. She was born on February 5, 1933, in Blackford County, Indiana, to Warren C. and Iris M. (Enochs) Pence.

Patricia graduated from Montpelier High School. She was a teacher's aide at West Lawn Elementary School for 15 years and was a Boys and Girls Scout Leader. Patricia owned and operated DeBatty Appliance Mart. She enjoyed gardening and taking care of her grandchildren.

Patricia is survived by her children, Brian (Jill) DeBatty of Claypool, IN, Tara Glon of Freemont, IN, Rose Wright of Dunkirk, IN, and Vickie (Charles) Vasquez of Albany, IN; grandchildren, Brett (Kathy) Wright of Anderson, Catina (Special Friend Jeremy) Wright of Bluffton, IN, Cassie Wills of Farmland, IN, Rochelle Denney of Coldwater, MI, Nick DeBatty of Fort Wayne, IN, and Lindsey (Tyler) Wallen of Warsaw, IN; a brother, Richard Pence of Montpelier, IN; and several great grandchildren and great great grandchildren;

Patricia was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Keith DeBatty; a son, Tony D. DeBatty; a grandson, Jeremayo Vasquez; a brother Robert Pence; and a sister, Donna Simon.

The family will have a private service to celebrate Patricia's life, with Pastor Randy Davis officiating.

Walker Funeral Home in Winchester is entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerswinchester.com.




Published in The Star Press from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Walker Funeral Home
248 E South St
Winchester, IN 47394
(765) 584-3231
