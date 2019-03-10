Patricia Dorothy (McCormack) Helms



Muncie - Patricia Dorothy (McCormack) Helms, 85, died Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie. She was born July 23, 1933, in Peru IN, and was the daughter of the late Edward McCormack and Oda Leona (Dice) McCormack.



Pat graduated from Ball State Teachers College in 1955, and achieved her Master's degree from Ball State in 1964. She was a member of the Alpha Chi Omega sorority and the Delta Phi chapter of the Tri Kappa philanthropic organization in Muncie. She was also a patroness member of Sigma Alpha Iota, Women's Fraternity of Music. She taught in several area schools before enjoying a long career teaching history, social studies, and English at Yorktown Middle School and Yorktown High School. Pat was involved in local politics and served as a precinct committeewoman. She participated on numerous committees and boards of directors for organizations including the Indiana Civil Liberties Union, the Yorktown Classroom Teachers' Association, and the Indiana Retired Teachers Association. Other organizations in which she had direct roles and leadership included National Educators Association; Indiana State Teachers' Association; a member of the founding committee for Meals-on-Wheels in Muncie; a board secretary for Indiana ACLU; the American Association of University Women (AAUW); the League of Women Voters; the Muncie Art Association; and the Association of Lifelong Learners. She attended the Unitarian Universalist Church in Muncie.



Pat was a fierce, effective advocate for public education and civil rights. As a teacher, she tackled difficult subjects such as militarism, race relations, religious persecution, and even death and dying, leading middle school field trips to a funeral home. She didn't suffer fools gladly and tended to push others to be their best. She was a musician (singer, pianist and violinist) who instilled in her children a passion for music. In addition to the classroom and in civic meetings, Pat was in her element browsing antique stores, book sales, rummage sales, and auction sales. She loved to play board and card games, was a fierce reader of all genres, a collector of artifacts, and enjoyed debating politics and current events.



Pat is survived by her sister, Margaret (Peggy) McCormack, Chico CA; children Elizabeth Helms, Muncie; Maggie Helms (Maureen), Kentville, Nova Scotia, Canada; and David Helms (Mary), Muncie; grandchildren Lindsey Helms (Bryan), Muncie; Christopher Tupling (Marnie), Anderson; Jenna Helms, Muncie; Samantha Helms, Muncie; and John Helms, Muncie. Her great-grandchildren include Eugene and Patience Preston-Helms; Lucas, Emma, and Ian Tupling; Hunter West and Caleb Roberts, Muncie; sister-in-law and brother-in-law Paul and Deborah Higgs, Richmond; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her former husband Herbert Helms, longtime companion Dale White, son Edward Helms, aunt Margaret C. McCormack, brother and sister-in-law Robert and Catherine Darrow, beloved mentors Sally and Les Hewitt, and granddaughter Jenna's longtime boyfriend, Damien Brannon.



The family wants to thank the wonderful staff at Morrison Woods Health Campus in Muncie for the care and attention you paid to "Patty Dot." We appreciate everything you did for her in her last years.



Visiting hours for Pat will be held at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel, from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Wednesday, March 13, 2019.



Graveside services will take place at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Peru IN at 12:00 pm on Thursday, March 14, 2019.



In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Tri Kappa Scholarship Fund at https://muncietrikappa.org/scholarships.



