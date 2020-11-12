Patricia J. BrooksLosantville - Patricia J. Brooks, 89, of Losantville, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at Parker City.She was born in Hagerstown on February 26, 1931, to Merle Sharp and Dorothy Sharp Burrows. Patty was a 1949 graduate of Hagerstown High School, and on November 5, 1949, she married Wilbur Brooks. He preceded her in death on December 13, 2005. She was retired from Perfect Circle/Dana Corporation, Hagerstown.For 25 years, Patty enjoyed raising and showing Arabian Horses. She loved playing cards and games, dancing, and enjoyed clogging with the Cornfield Cloggers of New Castle. She was so happy to spend her winters at Tropic Star Park, Pharr, TX.Through all her hardships, Patty never lost her faith and love of God. She was a member of Antioch Christian Church, Losantville, and Tropic Star Church, Texas. She loved her family and friends, and was an inspiration to all who knew her.In addition to her husband, parents and stepfather, Sharron Burrows, she was preceded in death by son Terry L. Brooks; grandson, Michael R. Brooks; and, brothers Tommy Sharp and James Burrows.Patty is survived by three children, Lanny (Linda) Brooks, Tracy (Jerry) Culberson and Tammy (Michael) Flock; brother, Monte Joe (Cynthia) Burrows; daughter-in-law, Camellia Pflum; 7 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren; and her wonderful friend, Vern Blaschke of Mishawaka.Graveside services will be at 1:00 pm, Monday, November 16, 2020 at Riverside Cemetery, Losantville, with Pastor Ned Wysong officiating.Culberson Funeral Home, Hagerstown, is handling arrangements.Memorials may be made to Antioch Christian Church, Losantville Methodist Church, or Losantville Fire department in care of the funeral home.Online condolences may be left at