Patricia "Patty" J. Kiger
Muncie - Patricia "Patty" J. Kiger, 60, passed away peacefully with family at her side on Monday June 10, 2019 at I. U. Health Ball Memorial Hospital. Patty was born on July 3, 1958 to Opal "Dodie" and Roscoe Cline Jr. in Dayton Ohio. She moved to Muncie at an early age graduating from Muncie Central High School in 1977. Patty was a loving mother who enjoyed caring for her family and friends. She enjoyed "sister" trips to the beach, watching Hallmark movies and spending time with her Grandson Elijah.
Husband: Michael Kiger, daughter: Shawn "Shelly" Cline, stepchildren: Shane Kiger(wife Jessica), Cherie Chambers (husband Casey), grandchildren: Elijah Davis, Raven and Kevin Kiger, siblings: Allen Cline, Joe Cline, Kim Clark (husband Charlie), Dawn Williams (husband Dave), and Special nephew: Skye Cline (wife Connie), survive Patricia. Many other nieces, nephews, cousins and family members will also miss Patty.
Her parents Opal and Roscoe preceded her in death.
Memorial services will be held at Parson Mortuary 801 West Adams Street in Muncie on Saturday June 15, 2019 at 11:00 am with Reverend Robert L. Williams officiating. Friends may call at Parson from 9:00 am until the time of service.
Published in The Star Press on June 13, 2019