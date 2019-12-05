|
Patricia Jean Sharp, 85, passed away at her residence in Muncie, Indiana, on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, following a brief illness.
She was born on August 31, 1934, in Muncie, Indiana, the daughter of Chester and Audrey (Fine) Ball and lived in the Muncie area her entire life. Patricia enjoyed gardening and working in her flower beds and loved cooking and spending time with her family.
Survivors include her niece, Sorona (husband, Jerry) Sutliff, Farmland, Indiana; her nephew, Bill (wife, Dawn) Fitzhugh, Marlow, Oklahoma; several other nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; three children, James Vester, Patricia Vester, and Susie Vester; siblings, Ruth Pickett, Kenneth Ball, Gifford Ball, Suzanne Vester, Esther Jordan, and Robert Ball.
Private family services will be held.
Elm Ridge Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
The family would like to extend special thanks to April and Elizabeth Swallows for the care they gave to Patricia.
