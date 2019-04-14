|
|
Patricia Joan Tousey
Smithville - Patricia Joan Tousey, 80, of Smithville, TN, passed away on April 7, 2019 at Alive Hospice Care, in Murfreesboro, TN, of natural causes. Pat was a seamstress and a nurse's aide. She lived her life with love for God, her husband, family, and friends. She was loved by all who knew her and will be greatly missed.
She is survived by her husband, G. Eagle F. Tousey; son, Eagle G. Tousey; daughter-in-law, Melanie Tousey; grandson, Shakawa Tousey; granddaughters: Tamisha Tousey and Taheena Tousey; sister and brother-in-law, Lady and Bill Young; nephew, Takoa Young; great-nieces: Taleenah Young and Takonah Young; and 8 great-grandchildren.
Pat was preceded in death by her parents, Roger and Rose Sheppard, and her son, Sonnonaka Tousey.
Garden View Funeral Home, 10501 N. State Road 3, Muncie, has been entrusted with arrangements. Upon the request of Pat's family, arrangements will be private to her family. Burial will take place in Gardens of Memory Cemetery, Muncie. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.gardenviewfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Press on Apr. 14, 2019