Services
Meacham Funeral Service
648 W State St
Albany, IN 47320
(765) 789-6122
Visitation
Monday, May 18, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Meacham Funeral Service
648 W State St
Albany, IN 47320
Service
Monday, May 18, 2020
2:00 PM
Meacham Funeral Service
648 W State St
Albany, IN 47320
More Obituaries for Patricia Poti
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Joyce (Hopping) Poti


1930 - 2020
Patricia Joyce (Hopping) Poti Obituary
Patricia Joyce (Hopping) Poti

Selma - Patricia Joyce (Hopping) Poti, age 90, Selma, passed away at home Wednesday May 13, 2020 of natural causes. She was born in Selma, Indiana on May 13, 1930 as the story is told. Patty was a 1948 graduate of Selma High School. She worked as a bookkeeper & tax consultant in the last few decades before retiring and had worked at Marsh's after graduating from high school. She was social and enjoyed visiting friends, traveling and seeing the country.

She married Walter Albert Poti in 1951 and they started a family with 5 kids: Eric Poti (deceased), Jan Bronson, Terry Poti (Taryn), Tamara Allison and Felicia Rainey (John). She has 10 grandkids: Melissa Poti, Nikki Absher, Debbie Dornberger, Desiree Brown, Craig Poti, Ryne Brown, Tracy Navas (Juan), Jacob Allison, Anthony Allison, and Michael Rainey (Kierra); 16 great grandkids, 2 great-great grandkids and longtime loving friends.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Walter, who died in 1994; a son: Eric L. Poti, her parents: Loren & Mary (Taylor) Hopping, and a brother: Eugene Hopping.

Services will be 2 p.m. Monday, May 18, 2020 at Meacham Funeral Service with burial following at Gardens of Memory Cemetery.

Visiting hours will be held Monday from 12 until 2 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorials may be sent to ; condolences and other expressions of sympathy may be given at www.MeachamFuneralService.com.
Published in The Star Press from May 14 to May 15, 2020
