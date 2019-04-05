Services
Legacy Cremation & Funeral Services – Anderson
504 W Ninth St
Anderson, IN 46016
765-356-4028
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Kreager
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Kreager


1954 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Patricia Kreager Obituary
Patricia Kreager

Parker City - Patricia Kreager, age 64, of Parker City, IN, passed away on March 23, 2019. She was born on July 18, 1954.

Patricia loved to be outdoors and enjoyed boating and camping. She was a joy to be around and will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

She is survived by her husband Rex Kreager, son Nathaniel Bowden (Shelby), grandchildren Lyla and Nathaniel Jr. Bowden, brothers Allen and Kevin Mansfield, mother Mary Mansfield, and many other family members.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday April 6, 2019 at 2pm at 12473 W. 200 S. Parker City, IN, 47368.

Services were handled by Legacy Cremation and Funeral Service - Anderson.
Published in The Star Press on Apr. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now