|
|
Patricia Kreager
Parker City - Patricia Kreager, age 64, of Parker City, IN, passed away on March 23, 2019. She was born on July 18, 1954.
Patricia loved to be outdoors and enjoyed boating and camping. She was a joy to be around and will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
She is survived by her husband Rex Kreager, son Nathaniel Bowden (Shelby), grandchildren Lyla and Nathaniel Jr. Bowden, brothers Allen and Kevin Mansfield, mother Mary Mansfield, and many other family members.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday April 6, 2019 at 2pm at 12473 W. 200 S. Parker City, IN, 47368.
Services were handled by Legacy Cremation and Funeral Service - Anderson.
Published in The Star Press on Apr. 5, 2019