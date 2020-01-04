|
Patricia L. Hankins
Selma - Patricia L. Hankins, 89, passed away on January 4, 2020 at her home in Selma, Indiana.
She was born on January 12, 1930 in Hartford City, Indiana to Alva and Bertha (Stick) Tomlinson. She graduated from Hartford City High School and married Robert Hankins on January 9, 1956. Together they would raise their three children.
Patricia was an active member of Center Chapel Church in Muncie.
Surviving are her daughters, Kathy Fisk of Springport, and Linda Snider (Scott) of Selma; grandchildren: Jeremy Hankins, Matthew Fisk, Emily Fisk, Chad Fisher (Sara), Andy Fisher, Cory Fisher (Ashley), Nate Snider (Heather) and Kelsey Snider; as well as several precious great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Patricia was preceded in death by a son, Michael Hankins and her brother Jim Tomlinson.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Center Chapel United Methodist Church, 900 W. Royerton Rd. Muncie, IN 47303 with Pastor Damon Soper and Pastor Rusty Clements officiating. Burial will follow the services at Eaton Union Cemetery.
Visitation for family and friends will be from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday prior to services at the church.
Memorials may be made in her name to Riley Children's Hospital, 705 Riley Hospital Drive, Room 4510, Indianapolis, IN 46202.
Arrangements are entrusted to Pitman-Richman Funeral Home, Eaton. Visit WatersFuneralHomes.com to sign the guestbook.
Published in The Star Press from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020