Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
3:00 PM
A Bible Church at Prairie Creek
9400 East Windsor Road
Selma, IN
Patricia L. Hardwick Isenhart Obituary
Patricia L. Hardwick Isenhart

Middletown - Patricia L. Hardwick Isenhart, 66, resident of Middletown passed away February 13, 2019 at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie.

She was born in Muncie, January 16, 1953, the daughter of Elwin and Gladys Willard Hardwick.

She loved spending time with her kids, grandkids and great grandkids. they were the enjoyment of her life..

Survivors include her husband of 47 years: Randy and her three children: Randall (Nicole), Tresa LaSure (Gregg Bertram nd April Sult (Arnold), 11 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, 2 brothers and 2 sisters.

A Celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, February 23 at 3:00 PM at A Bible Church at Prairie Creek, 9400 East Windsor Road, Selma Indiana.

Online guestbook at: www.ballardandsons.com

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to George isenhart, 68 Crestwood Drive, Middletown, IN 47356 for expenses.
Published in The Star Press on Feb. 20, 2019
